Judge Steven Boyce announces re-election campaign

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Judge Steven Boyce has officially announced his re-election campaign for Idaho’s Seventh Judicial District, setting the stage for the region’s first contested judicial election in over a decade. The announcement comes only days after Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announced his decision to challenge him for the Judge's seat.

In a news release, Judge Boyce outlined his goals to focus on continuing to strengthen the administration of justice, supporting problem‑solving courts, and ensuring that the Seventh Judicial District remains a model of fairness and professionalism

“I am honored and humbled to have been entrusted with my role in Idaho’s judiciary, and continue to be completely committed to ensuring justice for my community here in Southeast Idaho,” Judge Boyce said. “I look forward to continuing that work.”

A graduate of Brigham Young University and the University of Idaho College of Law, Boyce’s legal career spans several decades of both public and private practice. He served 7 years in the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, including a tenure as Chief Deputy, before spending more than ten years as a solo practitioner in Idaho Falls.

His private sector career continued with the firms of Smith & Banks and Hawley Troxell, where he specialized in real estate litigation. Boyce also spent fourteen consecutive years as a Criminal Justice Act attorney in federal cases.

Judge Boyce’s recent judicial tenure has been defined by his role presiding over two of the longest and most high-profile criminal cases in Idaho’s history, the murder cases of Chad and Lori Daybell.

This significant trial experience led the Idaho Supreme Court to honor him with the prestigious 2024 George C. Granata Award, according to the release. In granting the award, the Court noted that jurors from those complex trials felt that Boyce’s conduct on the bench "restored their faith in the rule of law."

In 2025, Boyce was unanimously elected by his peers to serve as the Administrative District Judge for the Seventh Judicial District. He currently chairs the Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission and presides over two juvenile drug courts, roles that reflect his ongoing focus on accountability, rehabilitation, and community safety.