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Local schools brace themselves for new mandatory moment of silence law

KIFI
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Published 12:51 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho public schools may soon start the day with a mandatory minute of quiet.
House Bill 623 (HB 623), which requires a daily 60-second moment of silence, has passed both the Idaho House and Senate and is now headed to the governor’s desk for final signature.

If signed into law, the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, would take effect for the upcoming school year. The bill outlines that the time can be used for students and teachers to "reflect, pray, or meditate" at the start of the school day, allowing them a moment to ground themselves before instruction begins.

Idaho Falls School District 91 told Local News 8 in a statement that they've been following the session to ensure compliance with state law. Chief of Communications Maren Archibald says that should the Governor sign the bill, D91 is prepared to implement House Bill 623 at the start of the new school year in August.

"Students learn best when their school environment has consistent routines. Our teachers already utilize classroom routines to help support their students, and a daily moment of silence is another example of a practice that builds routine," said Archibald. "Our first priority is supporting teachers and students while remaining in compliance with state law."

Critics of the bill have expressed concern that the quiet time could be used for organized prayer in a school setting, potentially violating the constitutional separation of church and state. Supporters, however, emphasize that the bill’s language is non-specific, giving students total autonomy in how they utilize the quiet minute.

Powell noted that the logistics—such as precisely when the minute will occur and how it will be announced—are still being finalized, but the focus will remain on minimizing disruption to instruction while adhering to the new legal requirements.

The Governor has five days, excluding Sundays, to sign the bill into law, allow it to become law without his signature, or veto it. If approved, Idaho will join several other states that currently mandate or allow a moment of silence in public school classrooms.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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