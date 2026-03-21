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Saturday girls high school softball scores – March 21

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Published 10:29 PM

(KIFI)
WIN THE PITCH SPRING BREAK CLASSIC
Homedale  10
Madison  12

Capital   2
Pocatello  17

Boise  11
Pocatello  6

Preston  24
Mountain Home  0

Columbia  3
Preston  19

Lowry, NV  4
Thunder Ridge  5

Middleton  12
Thunder Ridge  4

Skyline  8
Weiser  9

Sugar-Salem  10
Madison  8

Homedale  7
Sugar-Salem  11

South Fremont  8
Rocky Mountain JV  9

South Fremont  13
Borah  22

WENDELL SPRING OPENER TOURNAMENT
Wendell  17
Ririe  1

Wendell  17
Firth  1

Firth  9
Salmon  10

Marsh Valley  18
Ririe  3

Salmon  3
Marsh Valley  3 (tie)

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