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Pocatello Police warn ISU students of campus public safety phone scam

Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID
KIFI
Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID
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Published 2:03 PM

POCATELO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Police Department is warning Idaho State University students to be on high alert after reports of scammers impersonating campus Public Safety officers.

According to police, the scammer or scammers are calling students by phone, claiming that "evidence" has been found in their vehicle and threatening them with an immediate investigation unless they take swift action. This typically involves a demand for payment or personal information.

"[Remember] scammers often use fear and emotional manipulation to pressure people into acting quickly," the Pocatello Police Department shared in a public statement. "Law enforcement agencies will not demand immediate action or payment over the phone."

If you do receive a call like this, police say to hang up immediately. Afterwards, look up the official phone number for ISU Public Safety or the Pocatello Police Department yourself and call them directly to verify if the claim is real.

If you believe you have been targeted by this scam, immediately report it to your local law enforcement agency. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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