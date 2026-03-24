Building big dreams: Local LEGO robotics team heads to nationals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two local homeschooling families teamed up to form a LEGO robotics group, and their project is really clicking into place.

After competing at the regional and state level, they’re headed cross country to their biggest competition yet.

Fun in Massachusetts

Team member Steve Eastman has been eagerly building up to this moment. “I'm really excited because it's our first time going to nationals and it's all the way in Massachusetts...it's just going to be really fun. There's going to be a lot of teams.”

MORE THAN PLASTIC

Their robot may be made of plastic bricks — but the technology behind it is serious. It’s powered by multiple motors, guided by sensors, and programmed to follow a map across the competition board. The engine powdered robot has to complete up to 15 tasks per competition.

Eastman claims he's built up a serious log of hours working on it to get it battle-ready.

"Over 100. Definitely worth it.”

MULTIPLE COMPONENTS

The kids have to assemble the LEGO parts and code the movements. And the robotics challenge is only part of the competition. Teams also present an innovation project, and Team Packman built an archaeology website to help people find dig sites and learn about the past. They've even traveled to places like Chicago to get hands-on learning experiences to be able to enhance the app--something they feel might not have been possible if they weren't homeschooled and had the flexibility in their schedule.

KIDS BUILD CONFIDENCE TOO

Even though both of their dads have STEM backgrounds–a civil engineer and a software engineer–the kids didn’t take the easy way out.

Proud Dad, Michael Packer says, “One thing great about this year was the kids really did everything themselves. I remember leading up to state, my son came to me, and he was having trouble with some of the code. And I go to help him, and like, I don't know this code any better than you do. The kids wrote every line of code. They built the robots themselves, which was awesome.”

Along the way, parents say the kids built something else, too — confidence.

Packer beams, “Throughout the fundraising, I've seen the kids come a lot more comfortable with going out there talking to adults, pitching their ideas, sharing their projects. And it's been really cool to see their confidence grow as well.”

The group ranges in age from 9 to 14, with older students teaching the younger ones.

Packer explains, “It's also been a good opportunity for the older kids to mentor and guide the younger kids.”

FUNDRAISING: ANOTHER BRIDGE TO BUILD

The entrance fee for the competition is $2000, not to mention the plane tickets and travel expenses. So, everyone is pitching in. The kids have done odd jobs around the neighborhood and baked bread.

They've also got several sponsors and will be hosting a fundraiser at Homestead Bowling on March 30.

You can learn more about their fundraising and their club at their website or see the flyer below.

HOPING FOR A GOOD TIME

The national competition will be three days, and when asked what they hope to have happen, Eastman's answer was simple and sweet: "I just hope we have a really good time."