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Foreigner and Rigby High School Choir Rock the House

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March 25, 2026 10:33 PM
Published 10:41 PM
The Rigby High School Choir and Foreigner hit the stage Wednesday at the Mountain America Center.


IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Rock band Foreigner brought the house down tonight at the Mountain America Center.

“I work with an amazing band with an incredible legacy –16 Top 30 songs. So our set list is like, you know, a greatest hits package," said Foreigner Music Director and Bassist Jeff Pilson. "So it's a great situation, and we love playing live. We love coming here.”

The group has sold more than 80 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

Vocalist Luis Maldanado, bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboarder Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier showed off some of the most famous numbers in rock and roll – including “Cold as Ice” and “Hot Blooded.”

In the second-to-last number, Rigby High School’s choir took to the stage, joining Foreigner to perform their biggest hit single – “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

“It's way fun. It's a honestly a once in a lifetime experience," said Rigby High School Choirs Vice President Isabella Corbett. "It's very fun to be singing with a band this big.”

Her twin Isaac Corbett, President of the Rigby High School Chambers Choir, emphasized the importance of public education music programs in an era of budget cuts.

"This is really big for our choir because lately we've been losing a lot of funding for the program," he said. "This will really pick us back up.”

Foreigner donated $500 to Rigby’s Choir program and encouraged the singers to keep pursuing their dreams!

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David Pace

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