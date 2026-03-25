Molly the Therapy Dog: How one canine is giving paw-sitivity to students at Alturas Academy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — In Idaho Falls, Alturas Preparatory Academy has welcomed a new member to their school resource officer team, and she is quickly becoming the "paw-sitively" most popular pup on campus.

Students are falling in love with Molly, a two-year-old golden retriever and therapy dog-in-training with the Idaho Falls Police Department. While she may not wear a badge, Molly has quite the job to do.

Officer Lyke and Molly outside of Alturas Preparatory Academy

Paired up with School Resource Officer Eric Lyke, Molly spends her days padding through hallways, popping into classrooms, and soaking up attention anywhere she goes. And if you ask students, she’s already the most popular face in the building.

“She has no clue about any of it. To her, this is just another regular day," Officer Lyke says while looking at the gallery wall of student art in his office with Molly. "She just goes about, but she has really made an impact with a lot of people who just love her.”

Officer Lyke's office, where he regularly updates his walls with the latest artwork dropped off by students of he and his partner, Molly.

From excited greetings of “Hi, Molly!” to quick stops for pets between classes, her presence brings an instant lift to the school day. For some students, that connection goes even deeper—offering comfort during stressful moments or simply a reason to smile.

Molly, of course, takes it all in stride.

With a wagging tail and boundless energy, she greets everyone like an old friend—completely unaware of the impact she’s making.

And that impact is real.

Officer Lyke says Molly has a special way of breaking down barriers, which helps students feel more at ease around law enforcement.

“She kind of takes away that scare factor,” he said. “She helps students realize we’re here for them.”

Before arriving at Alturas Academy, Molly was already making a difference—working with juveniles in a detention facility, where she began her therapy training and earned a basic certification.

Now, she’s settled into a new routine with Officer Lyke. The two start their days together, head to school side by side, and rarely leave each other’s company.

"She is absolutely amazing," Officer Lyke said. “You can’t ask for a better partner."

Whether she’s rolling over for belly rubs, brightening someone’s day, or quietly sitting beside a student who needs it most, Molly is proving that sometimes the best kind of policing starts with connection.

She’s still in training, with the goal of becoming a fully certified therapy dog—but around Alturas Academy, it’s safe to say she’s already earned her place.

After all, it’s hard not to trust someone who leads with kindness… and a wagging tail.

