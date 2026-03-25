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Sewage tanker crash stalls eastbound U.S. 26 near 45th East

KIFI
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Published 5:19 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A crash involving a truck and a sewage tanker truck is stalling eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 26 this afternoon, March 25th.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), the crash occurred around 3:48 PM near the intersection of U.S. 26 and 45th East. Emergency crews are currently on the scene.

The rightmost eastbound lane has been blocked off, and ITD is directing travelers to keep left. The crash is still under investigation by ISP.

For updates or more information, click HERE.

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Maile Sipraseuth

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