Diving into Spring Break: Heise opens summer pool for this week

Cousins Jackson Karraker and Gabe Radford make a splash at Heise Hot Springs.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Heise Hot Springs opened its summer pool this week for Spring Break, and kids are soaking in the sun and welcoming the warm weather.



"We noticed a lot of schools are out, so we’ve opened it up from 12 to 8 P.M. every day," said Heise Hot Springs General Manager Sam Wilson. "Then that includes our water slide. It's free all week too. So everyone come and have fun!"

The resort expects the crowds to continue on Friday and Saturday.



“I'm just here for Spring Break, and I really like the slide because it's just fun. It's really long to go on,” said Jalaine Jagielski, a swimmer at Heise.



Gabe Radford agrees with her assessment.

“I think the slide’s probably the funnest part about it," he said.



His cousin Jackson Karraker likes the big pool.

“I think that Heise, like, you just get to have fun. You don’t have to do certain things," he said. "I mean, you do, but, like, it’s just pretty fun, I guess."

Kaizlee Brooke is a major fan of the resort.

“We can go on the diving board, and the slide is really here," she said. "Why I’m here is because Spring Break is out for my school. It's just really fun, and it's one of my favorite places to go swimming.”

Her sister Mayleigh Brooke enjoys the hot pool next door as well.

“My favorite part about Heise Hot Spring is the slide, the extra extra pools, the other pools, the diving board and meeting new friends that you don’t know," she said.



The summer pool features 95-degree water. It will also be open most Saturdays throughout April and May.



For those who prefer putting to swimming, the golf course is ready for business as well.



On Memorial Day weekend, the Heise's resort officially opens full-time – adding the zip line, camping, snack bar and pizza to the mix.



For more up-to-date information on pool availability, you can visit Heise’s Facebook page.