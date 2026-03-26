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Fatal crash shuts down I-15 southbound in Pocatello

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Published 9:52 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car has stalled traffic along I-15 Southbound near E Center St. in Pocatello. Authorities are reporting the crash was fatal.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 AM near mile marker 69, close to the East Center Street exit. Investigators say the crash involved a 2002 Nissan Altima and a commercial semi-truck.

Lt. Todd Orr of the Idaho State Police confirmed that an adult male was killed in the crash.

All lanes and the Pocatello Creek Rd. on ramp to I-15 southbound are currently blocked as crews work to clear the wreckage. For updates on traffic impact and road closures, click HERE.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 has a reporter on the scene and will provide more updates as we learn additional information.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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