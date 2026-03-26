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Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 100th Anniversary

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today at 9:04 PM
Published 10:08 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a century of helping business grow in the area. Thursday night, the chamber held its annual Farmer Merchant Banquet at Madison High School.

Around 500 people filled the gym to celebrate the milestone and raise money for future chamber events. The event honored some of the outstanding businesses and leaders in the Rexburg and Sugar City area with prizes and awards.

This year's banquet also celebrated the Chamber's 100th anniversary. Chamber Chairman of the Board, JC Weber says it is "a big deal for any organization to make it 100 years." The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce was formed in 1926 on Main Street where the Key Bank is today.

With 100 years under its belt, Weber believes the future of the Chamber will be "bigger and better."

"We have continual growth. We are so excited to see the growth in all of those that are coming to this area." Weber reports the Chamber is seeing record membership this year.

Weber is a lifelong resident of Rexburg. He says his business has seen the benefits of Chamber membership.

"When I bought the Circle of Love from by parents six years ago, they said the number one thing you need to do is be part of the Chamber of Commerce. You only get out of something as much as you are willing to put in."

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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