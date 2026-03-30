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Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces changes to meeting schedule

A new symbol was announced Saturday evening for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
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A new symbol was announced Saturday evening for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
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Published 9:08 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The First Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes to its Sunday worship schedule. 

Beginning on September 6, Sunday school classes along with the Relief Society, Elders Quorum, Young Women, and Aaronic Priesthood meetings will be held each week during the second hour. 

Sacrament meeting will remain at sixty minutes, followed by Sunday school for 25 minutes and then men's and women's classes for 25 minutes. Primary will also continue for the full hour. 

This comes just before the LDS Church's General Conference, set for this weekend. 

You can read about the changes here.

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Abi Martin

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