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Downed power line sparks massive haystack fire in Hamer

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Published 4:06 PM

HAMER, Idaho (KIFI) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a large brush/haystack fire in Hamer, Idaho.

According to Hamer Fire Chief Scott Jacobs, on Monday afternoon, a downed power line sparked along 1999 North 2300 East in Hamer. Fire crews are reporting multiple haystacks on fire and high winds in the area.

Chief Jacobs told Local News 8 he is unable to release additional information at this time, but has confirmed they are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 has a reporter on scene and will provide additional details as more information becomes available.

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David Pace

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