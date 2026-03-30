NTSB: Pilot Error caused November single-engine plane crash in Snake River

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Federal investigators have officially determined pilot error led to last November's single-engine plane crash in the Snake River near Blackfoot. Fortunately, the pilot walked away despite his serious injuries and managed to reach a nearby home to call for help.

According to the final reports released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) last month, the accident took place during the final leg of a multi-leg cross-country training session.

Earlier that day, the student pilot had flown round-trip with his instructor from Idaho Falls to Cody, WY, then Driggs, and back in preparation for a night solo flight endorsement.

Investigators say the student pilot had dropped off his instructor, then flew out of Idaho Falls solo, climbing to 7,200 feet heading for McCarley Field in Blackfoot. Reaching the airfield, the pilot spotted another aircraft on the runway waiting to depart.

Documents indicate the student pilot turned left and began to circle the airfield to make more space between his plane and the departing aircraft.

"While turning, the student pilot kept visual contact with the airport lights. Momentarily, he looked back at the airplane instruments and realized he was descending during the turn," states the report.

In the darkness, the plane struck a treetop. While the pilot attempted an emergency climb to recover, he lost control of the aircraft and crashed into the waters of the Snake River near Blackfoot's Porterville Road bridge.

Following the initial crash, police confirmed to Local News 8 that the pilot was able to escape the partially submerged plane and managed to reach a nearby home immediately following the crash to call for help. From there, he was rushed to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The NTSB has redacted the pilot's name in the report, but the documents do confirm that he had over 675 hours of flight time.