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Sky’s the Limit: Portneuf invites Idaho youth to name new rescue helicopter

Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
KIFI
Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
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Published 3:12 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Porneuf Medical Center is asking Idaho's youth for help naming its new air medical rescue helicopter.

From now until 11:59 pm MST on April 21, 2026, the Pocatello-based hospital is accepting names from youth 17 years old and younger throughout the region. The contest finalists and winner will be announced on May 6th, 2026.

For more information or to enter, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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