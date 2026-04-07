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Last-Minute Deal: President Trump announces two-week ceasefire reached to open Strait of Hormuz

Truth Social @realDonaldTrump
Truth Social @realDonaldTrump
Truth Social @realDonaldTrump
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today at 5:09 PM
Published 5:08 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — President Donald Trump has announced that the United States and Iran have reached a two-week ceasefire agreement, just hours before his ultimatum deadline. The agreement follows days of escalating tension during which the President threatened to wipe out a "whole civilization" if the Islamic Republic did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping.

President Trump announced the agreement in a post on Truth Social, crediting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan with brokering the ceasefire.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan… I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," the President stated.

The president says this will be a double-sided ceasefire, in which Iran commits to the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING" of the Strait of Hormuz to all oil, gas, and commercial vessels.

The President's post also revealed that the U.S. is currently reviewing a 10-point proposal submitted by Tehran. He described the document as a "workable basis" for negotiation.

"A two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated," Trump wrote, adding that he was acting not only on behalf of the United States but as a representative for the broader interests of the Middle East.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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