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West Yellowstone Police search for missing man last seen at Blackfoot Walmart

West Yellowstone Police
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Published 11:08 AM

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — Police in West Yellowstone are looking for a man who went missing over the weekend. 

Ron Henderson was last seen on Sunday at the Blackfoot Walmart. He was reportedly wearing a grey hoodie, khaki pants, and black Nike shoes.

Police are asking you not to approach him — but to call local law enforcement right away if you see him. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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