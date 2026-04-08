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Protestors gather outside courtroom for Eagle man accused of shooting caged cat

Protestors outside court for Eagle man accused of shooting caged cat
CBS2
Protestors outside court for Eagle man accused of shooting caged cat
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Published 11:08 AM

By CBS2 News Staff

Originally Published: Wed, April 8, 2026 at 8:41 AM

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CBS2) — George Gebran, the Eagle man accused of killing a cat locked in a cage in Garden City, is in court this morning for a pre-trial conference.

Courtesy: CBS2

On Feb. 15, 2026, Garden City Police received a radio call reporting an alleged animal abuse and shooting investigation in the 5100 block of North Alworth Street in Garden City. The caller reported seeing a white male in his 50s shoot a cat while it was locked in a cage. Officers responded to investigate alleged animal abuse and the discharge of a weapon within city limits.

The pre-trial hearing will be continued on Wednesday, May 20, at 9 a.m. Gebran faces two misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm.

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