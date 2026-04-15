Local vendors helping students shine this prom season—without the high cost

With prom season right around the corner, several organizations and businesses across Eastern Idaho are stepping up to make sure every student has the chance to dress up for the big night—without the big price tag.

Prom can be one of the most memorable experiences of high school, but for many families, the cost of formalwear can be a challenge. That’s why local schools and community partners are offering free or low-cost options for students in need—while also encouraging others to give back.

At Idaho Falls High School, students and staff are teaming up with the Tiger Club to host the “Prom-Swag Swap.” The event serves as a free prom dress and formal wear closet, giving students access to outfits at no cost. Donations from the school community are being accepted now through April 24 at the school’s media center.

The College of Eastern Idaho Center for New Directions is also collecting gently used prom dresses, men’s suits, and ties. The program aims to support individuals working toward new opportunities by helping ease the financial burden of special events like prom.

In Blackfoot, the Village Foster Care Closet is accepting donations specifically for girls in foster care. The organization hopes to ensure these students can experience the excitement of prom without the added financial stress.

Meanwhile, in Pocatello, KATZ Formal Wear is offering students a unique opportunity. With a referral from their school, girls can receive personalized assistance in finding their dream dress at no cost. The store also accepts donations year-round to keep the program going.

Organizers say these efforts go beyond just providing clothing. They’re about giving formal wear a second life, promoting sustainability, and most importantly, helping students create lasting memories.

For those doing a little spring cleaning, donating a dress, suit, or accessory could make a meaningful difference in a student’s prom experience—and help ensure everyone gets a chance to feel their best on a special night.