AG Labrador slams “Idaho Values First” for misleading political campaign involving ICAC Unit

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is striking back against a wave of "misleading political advertisements" that he says falsely invoke his office and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit in a deceptive digital campaign.

The advertisements, funded by a political organization operating under the name "Idaho Values First," began appearing on YouTube over the last week. The campaign involves 12 videos targeting several Idaho legislators, claiming they voted against essential funding for the ICAC Unit.

Labrador has labeled the claims "flatly untrue."

"A New Low"

The Attorney General’s office clarifies that the votes in question were part of an "across-the-board 5% budget cut that affected every state agency," not a targeted cut to the Attorney General’s Office or the ICAC Unit.

In a prepared statement, Labrador accused "Idaho Values First" of attempting to manipulate the electorate rather than hold officials accountable.

"Using legislative votes in political messaging is fair. Twisting those votes into false narratives is not," Labrador stated. "And dragging the work of my office and the mission of protecting children into a knowingly dishonest attack is a new low."

According to the Attorney General, the targeted lawmakers actually supported HB 971, a budget enhancement bill that restored funding to his office and secured the resources necessary to maintain the ICAC Unit's operations.

Targeted Legislators

The deceptive ad campaign has gained significant traction online, with some videos amassing tens of thousands of views. The most-watched segment targeted Senator Josh Keyser, garnering over 26,000 views.

The full list of legislators named in the campaign includes:

Senator Josh Kohl (R-Twin Falls)

Senator Dan Foreman (R-Moscow)

Senator Christy Zito (R-Mountain Home)

Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld (R)

Senator Josh Keyser(R-Meridian)

Representative Tanya Burgoyne (R-Pocatello)

Representative Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls)

Labrador ended his statement emphasizing that his office's ICAC investigators deserve better.

"My ICAC investigators do difficult, often heartbreaking work to protect children from online predators. Idaho families deserve honesty and transparency, not cynical attacks that exploit the real work being done to keep children safe."