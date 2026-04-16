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Driver killed in semi-truck rollover on I-15 south of Pocatello

KIFI
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Updated
today at 4:22 PM
Published 3:10 PM

UPDATED: 4:13 P.M.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A semi-truck driver is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-15 south of Pocatello early Thursday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP) Lieutenant Todd Orr, the accident happened at 1:10 p.m. near milepost 63, just south of the Portneuf exit and the North Old Highway 91 interchange.

While the cause of the rollover remains under investigation, the rightmost northbound lane is currently blocked as Idaho State Police and recovery vehicles work to clear the wreckage.

Drivers are being diverted into the left lane. Lt. Orr urges drivers to use caution if traveling through the area.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional updates as we learn new details.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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