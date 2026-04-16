One Family Forever Changed: A Wednesday’s Child Update

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -- With a family of five biological children, Julz Kimbro thought her family was complete. She remembers, "We were not even looking to adopt."

But then her sister sent her a US Adoption website. As she scrolled through it, her heart ached for the profiles on the site. She came across Zyeon's profile and something changed.



“I got to Zyeon's profile and saw his face and my heart just swelled," said Julz. "I could not shake him from my mind.”

Zyeon's profile included his Wednesday’s Child segment, which was a partnership between Local News 8 anchor Jay Hildebrant and the Idaho Wednesday's Child program. This partnership spanned over three decades and ran over 1000 stories. After seeing the children on television, many viewers over the years were touched, leading to several adoptions.



“I found the Wednesday’s Child videos… and it humanized him," said Julz, sitting next to her son. "It brought him to life for me.” After days of the unforgettable feeling, she told her husband that she thought they were supposed to adopt him.



“I just thought… I can’t ignore this feeling. I think we’re supposed to adopt this boy.” And now, it's been six years since they took that leap.

"I was one of those kids": Zyeon's Perspective

Zyeon can look back and see how it positively impacted his life. “I definitely know that I would not be in any good place right now if I didn’t get adopted," Zyeon said somberly.



When asked if he’s glad he did Wednesday’s child, he says: “I was really happy that I did it… because I think that’s what actually helped propel me out of where I was.”



Zyeon recognizes that children in foster care and group homes need a family, and that he’s not the only one.

“We're only angry at the world because they didn't have a family to call their own. That I don't think they belong there," remembers Zyeon. "And I was one of those kids. They deserve families.”

Looking Back

The Kimbros say they've learned so much about parenting and love by saying yes.

While Julz says it hasn't been easy, it's definitely been worth it. "We would not change our decision to adopt our amazing son for all the money in the world. Parenting him is so rewarding."

The adoptive father, Mike Kimbro, agrees. “All these kids deserve a home and deserve a family. And especially we're glad Zyeon came because he doesn't realize how much he's taught us about him and about ourselves.”



They can’t imagine their family without Zyeon.

“Zyeon belongs in our family… he is a very important piece of our family, and we love him dearly. We didn’t go looking for him… but God knew that we needed him," said Julz.

Local News 8 was able to locate his original Wednesday's Child news story. In it, he's asked how he'd like his new family to show they love him. Zyeon had a sweet and short response: “I really like hugs”.

The reporter, Megan Lavin, who interviewed them, says, "I think it’s safe to say, he’s had plenty of those in the last six years."

And the mom, Julz, agrees: "He gives the BEST hugs."

Julz also notes: "He got thrown into a very large family and he put all his determination into making us his forever family, even when he sometimes felt very alone because he didn't get to build those bonds at a young age."

The Lasting Affects of Wednesday's Child

The Wednesday Child news stories may have only been a minute or two in length, but their impact lasts far beyond the moment the story airs.

Julz would still echo the Wednesday’s Child message for those listening today.

With tears streaming down her face, Julz commented: “If we can talk one family into changing one child’s life… imagine how beautiful this world would become.”

Even though our station doesn’t do air them anymore, if you’re interested, you can still go to the idahowednesdayschild.org to find out more about adoption and fostering.