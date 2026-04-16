Severe drought may have farmers cutting back on crops

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — As a severe drought emergency grips the region, Idaho farmers are facing a grim ultimatum: plant as usual and risk total failure, or reduce the number of crops they will plant this year to survive.

For multi-generational operations like Young Family Farms, the decision isn't just financial—it’s a matter of long-term survival. Adam Young, whose family has farmed the land for decades, has already cut planting on approximately 100 acres this year to conserve a dwindling water supply.

"We've cut back, actually, fairly significantly on what we do water, just to make sure that we have a buffer and that we're not using so much water that we're running up against, our four year allocation that we have under a plan that we, negotiated with surface water users two years ago," Adam Young, of Young Family Farms, said about their decrease in water.

The drought is hitting "thirsty" crops the hardest. Alfalfa, a staple for Idaho’s livestock industry, needs more water to produce a profitable haul. However, low market prices combined with water scarcity are making the crop a liability.

"I think there's going to be a lot of pressure to take alfalfa out because prices have been low," Young explained. "This water pressure just adds to that, particularly for those irrigating on canals who may not have enough water for a third or fourth cutting later in the season."

To adapt, Young is pivoting toward grains to allow a buffer in their water allocation.

If next year's snowpack is as low as this year's, Young says farmers may have to band together to share their water supply, or risk losing all of next year's profits.