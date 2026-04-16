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The Idaho Falls Zoo is reopening – despite the cold weather

KIFI
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Published 4:46 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The favorable weather of this year led the Idaho Falls Zoo to reopen early this year. But Thursday's weather is anything but favorable.

Despite the near-freezing temperatures, chances of snow, and winds, the zoo is still open for the start of their 2026 season.

"There's lots of animals that love the cold. And then there are the surprising bunch of animals that enjoy the cold. And you wouldn't think so," David Pennock, the Zoo's Executive Director, said. "Like, our lions are out in the cold and enjoying it, even though they could choose to go inside and be warm. They come outside and romp in the snow."

They planned to reopen a week early due to how unseasonably warm the weather has been. But today, in a twist of irony, the weather is much colder than they anticipated.

"Well, it's a little chilly, but every day is a good day at the zoo. Bundle up and come to the zoo. There's plenty of animals that love the cold," Pennock said. "You need to come on the chilly days and the warm days to get the full Idaho Falls Zoo experience."

So, if you plan on going to the zoo for opening week, be sure to grab your coat.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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