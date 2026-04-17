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Idaho Falls seeks input for 5-year Community Development Plan

City of Idaho Falls
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Published 4:01 PM

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Idaho Falls is inviting residents and community partners to provide input that will help guide the development of its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2026–2030 Consolidated Plan through two public surveys now available online.

The surveys are part of the federally required five-year planning process for CDBG program, as well as an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing. Administered through the City’s Community Development Services Department. These efforts help the City assess community needs and identify barriers to housing access. Community members and service providers and organizations are encouraged to complete the surveys.

This outreach is one component of a broader engagement effort that also includes stakeholder interviews, focus groups, and coordination with local partners.

This survey process is a routine requirement conducted every five years and does not represent a specific policy proposal or predetermined outcome. Feedback gathered will help inform future planning and decision-making and ensure community priorities are reflected in long-term planning.

Both surveys will remain available for approximately two weeks to allow for broad community participation. They close on May 3, 2026.

Residents can access the surveys at the following links:

The city encourages all residents to participate and share their perspectives to help shape future planning efforts.

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