Rexburg man charged with arson, battery of healthcare worker after Airport Road house fire

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A Rexburg man is facing nearly three decades in prison after he allegedly attacked his healthcare worker after setting fire to his home before locking himself inside on Wednesday afternoon.

Sebastian Louw, 19, was rescued by police through a bedroom window before being charged with felony arson and battery against a healthcare worker. If convicted on both counts, Louw faces up to 28 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to court documents, the fire began around 1:22 p.m. when Louw allegedly told his certified healthcare worker that "bad s*** was going to happen." The documents allege Louw then piled a notebook, blanket, DVD player, Tupperware, and two fire alarms onto a gas kitchen stove and lit the pile on fire.

When the healthcare worker attempted to turn off the stove, the affidavit of probable cause states that Louw shoved her and threw a large glass bowl at her. As she fled the home, Louw reportedly threw a trash can at her before locking himself inside the smoke-filled trailer.

Rexburg Police officers arrived to find the house filled with smoke, and Louw was trying to get out through his bedroom window. In a Facebook post, RPD confirmed its officers were able to force their way "through a window and helped the person (Louw)" evacuate the building.

Louw reportedly told officers he started the fire so the "plastic fumes would help kill him," according to court docs.

While Louw and the healthcare worker were the only people inside at the time of the fire, police say the residence is typically occupied by Louw, two roommates, and other staff members. In the aftermath, the fire had mostly damaged the kitchen area, but smoke damage was reported throughout the entire trailer.

Louw made his initial court appearance on April 16. During the hearing, his bond was set at $25,000.

If he is found guilty on both counts, Louw faces over two decades in prison:

Arson Charge: Carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years.

Carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years. Battery Charge: Carries a potential sentence of up to 3 years.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 22 before Judge David Hunt.