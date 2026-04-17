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Turn the pumps back on: Curtailment order temporarily lifted for most Butte County farmers

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Published 8:31 PM

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mat Weaver has lifted the curtailment order on Butte County farmers through May 4th.

The decision means farmers in the Big Lost River and Little Lost River Basins will be able to water their crops for the next two weeks.

During that time, “good faith” negotiations will continue between the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators and the Surface Water Coalition over accepting three ground water districts in the Big Lost River and Little Lost River basins into the 2024 Mitigation Plan. 

Weaver's decision only applies to farmers who are members of the ground water districts applying to join the plan.

For full coverage of the latest developments, check out our earlier article from today.

RELATED |  Surface Water Coalition, Groundwater Districts seek emergency stay on Butte Co. curtailment

For full coverage, tune into our 10 PM broadcast. This is a developing story and will be updated later this evening.


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David Pace

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