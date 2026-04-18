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Thousands Attend Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair in Pocatello

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today at 5:05 PM
Published 6:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In honor of celebrating Earth Day this weekend, 70 organizations, businesses, agencies and vendors set up at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello for the annual Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair.

The event brings people together to walk through vendors and learn about local organizations promoting environmental awareness. Fries were available from Lamb Weston as well as hot dogs for attendees. Live music added to the joyful atmosphere at the Lookout pavillion.

Idaho State University students from the nursing program also got involved at today's event.

"We actually split into two groups to be able to go to two different events," said Hailey Bernard, an ISU nursing student. "We all chose to come to the environmental fair because we wanted to be a part of all this, so we're out here taking vitals for the community."

Around 4,000 total people attend the environmental fair, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

"We'll check blood pressure, your pulse, your oxygen saturation," added Bernard. "And then how fast you're breathing and all those work together just to help see how well your body is functioning. It's just good to know, and so important to stay on top of it and know when things change."

Many Pocatello and Chubbuck organizations were in attendance offering hands-on activities for children, providing giveaways and prizes. Their purpose is to teach people about protecting the Portneuf Valley for generations to come.

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Hadley Bodell

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