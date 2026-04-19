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Shed fire in Iona contained

Idaho Falls Fire Department
By
today at 2:04 PM
Published 2:10 PM

IONA, Idaho (KIFI)– A shed fire has been successfully contained after the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 11:55 a.m. today in the backyard of a home in Iona.

3 fire engines and 2 ambulances arrived on the scene. Firefighters successfully contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. Local law enforcement provided traffic control support during the incident.

Crews conducted primary searches of both the shed and the residence to ensure no occupants were inside. No one was in the shed or residence, and both structures were confirmed clear.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.

Estimated damage is approximately $40,000. The contents of the shed are also unknown at this time.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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