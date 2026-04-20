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Driggs prepares hero’s welcome for Olympian Jaelin Kauf

LIVIGNO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Jaelin Kauf of Team United States participates in Freestyle Skiing Moguls Training on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Air Park on February 07, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Downtown Driggs Association
LIVIGNO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Jaelin Kauf of Team United States participates in Freestyle Skiing Moguls Training on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Air Park on February 07, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
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Published 12:57 PM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — Downtown Driggs is set to make some noise Monday as the community gathers for a homecoming celebration for hometown hero Jaelin Kauf. Fresh off her performance at the 2026 Winter Games, the Teton County native is being honored with a parade and public celebration.

Winning the silver in 2022 and two silver medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Kauf cemented her legacy as the most decorated mogul skier in U.S. Olympic history.

Updated Parade Schedule

The updated schedule for today's events shows:

2:45 p.m. – Kickoff: The parade begins at Driggs Elementary, weaving through local Teton County School District campuses to give students a front-row seat to history.

The Main Stretch: The procession will then roll down Little Avenue and Ski Hill Road.

3:20 p.m. – The parade will conclude at Driggs Plaza.

Fans are encouraged to line the route between 2nd and Main Street to cheer her on.

The celebration doesn't end when the parade stops. The 29-year-old Olympian will host a community meet-and-greet at Driggs Plaza around 3:20 p.m. For more information, click HERE.

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