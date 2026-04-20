LDS Church announces new age-group names for Young Women Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a global change to its Young Women program on Monday. Effective immediately, the faith will adopt new age-group names for the program intended to emphasize 'spiritual identity and progression,' according to Church leadership.

The move impacts hundreds of thousands of the faith's youth across the globe, including Idaho, where members of the LDS faith make up nearly a quarter of the state.

According to the faith’s First Presidency, the highest governing body of the faith, the new names are designed to help young women understand their "divine place in God’s work."

The new age-group names are as follows:

Builders of Faith: For young women turning 12 or 13.

For young women turning 12 or 13. Messengers of Hope: For young women turning 14 or 15.

For young women turning 14 or 15. Gatherers of Light: For young women turning 16 or older.

The Church states that each name reflects specific religious attributes, such as uplifting others through service, sharing messages of peace, and seeking divine guidance through covenants.

Local Leadership and Organization

While the names are now uniform across the faith, the faith says local faith leaders are allowed the flexibility to "seek inspiration as they organize the young women in their congregations for instruction and activities." Bishoprics and adult Young Women leaders may choose to have age groups meet together or separately for instruction and activities based on the size of their local groups.

Each of the three age groups will be led by a youth president. In congregations where it is possible, these presidents will be assisted by one or two counselors and a secretary.

“It is our hope,” the First Presidency concluded in its announcement of the change, “that these age-group names and the principles they teach will help young women become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ, prepared to participate in the great work of the Relief Society.”

For more information on the change, click HERE.