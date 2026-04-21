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Big Names, Even Bigger Memories: Eastern Idaho State Fair Unveils 2026 Entertainment Lineup

KIFI
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Published 10:31 AM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The wait is officially over. The Eastern Idaho State Fair is pulling back the curtain today on its highly anticipated 2026 entertainment lineup, promising a slate of performances that aim to outdo years past.

"Get ready for big names, great entertainment, and even bigger fair memories," the fair committee shared in an enthusiastic announcement on Facebook.

The official announcement kicks off today, April 21, at 12:30 PM MDT. Watch LIVE below:

What began in 1902 as a livestock show has grown into the center of "wholesome, affordable, family-oriented entertainment."

Over the course of nine days, the Fair hosts more than 250,000 visitors who come to experience livestock, competitive entries ranging from fine arts and baking to needlecraft, as well as over 270 food and commercial vendors.

With the fair scheduled to run from September 4 through September 12, the countdown is officially on— there are less than 140 days to go.

The fair is still taking applications for vendors and nominations for Grand Marshall. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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