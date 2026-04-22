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D91 1st Graders get a get a hands-on look in into farming and agriculture

KIFI
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New
Published 4:27 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — This week, 1st graders in District 91 got to experience agriculture firsthand.

From April 21–23, the Future Farmers of America at D91's Career Technical Education Center is hosting its second annual 1st Grade Agricultural Fair.

The event is designed to offer first graders a hands-on look at the industry that powers their community. The fairgrounds were abuzz as students learned about farming and agriculture through hands-on activities, such as petting farm animals, sitting in tractors, and planting flowers.

Organizers say introducing younger students to agriculture could help them develop an appreciation for their planet, and teaching them about how food is created as a result of hard work and natural cycles.

Tomorrow, even more 1st graders will get to experience the program.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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