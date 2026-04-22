ISU Dance Company to Host First Showcase

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Each week, a dedicated group of ISU student dancers files into the Red Hill building on campus to rehearse solos, duets and group routines for their upcoming showcase. Just a few short months ago, the dance company didn't exist at all.

"About two years ago they had a smaller bit of this dance club," said Paige Robinson, the club vice president. "When it was about to be discontinued, we about lost all of our funds until Blue stepped up and said, 'hey, we want to bring dance back.'"

The group formed through random connections and ISU-offered dance courses. They went through the process to ratify a club constitution, elect leadership, and get the company officially recognized by the university. They were told they had just under $1000 to get off the ground.

Then, on this year's Bengal Giving Day, generous donors got that budget up to $8000. Now, the athletes are rehearsing for their first ever showcase, to be held at the Stephen's Performing Arts Center on Monday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.

"ISU Dance Company is a club dedicated to allowing students to continue their passion of dance," said Blue Hill, the club president. "It is also the student led replacement of the dance program as the minor got cut last spring, and the major got cut a while before."

The club is offering students a place to begin a new craft, continue honing in their skills and simply to have fun in a hobby. The best part of the club is that anyone is welcome.

"We wanted to make something for all levels," said Cassidy Barrow, the club treasurer. "So you don't have to be like, you know, really extremely well at dance. You can be an intermediate or beginner dancer and still have fun with it."

The concert will be free with Bengal ID for ISU students and faculty, while community members will pay $5 for a ticket at the door. The concert will feature over 15 unique performances by the 22 members of the company. Each piece is entirely choreographed by the student dancers.

"Me and Blue are choreographing most of the group dances, and then everyone has their own solo they're in charge of," said Robinson.

The dancers are working hard in rehearsals for the upcoming weeks until the performance. Barrow says this is the first opportunity for the athletes to showcase their passion and talents with a live audience, especially since the club is so new.

"We put a lot of work into all of our dances that we are performing," Barrow said. "ISU students that have joined, they kind of found a love for dance again and everyone has really enjoyed this club. And so we're hoping to share that with the audience."



To keep up with the ISU Dance Company or for more information about joining, you can find them on Instagram at ISU Dance Company.