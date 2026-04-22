Join Feeding the 5000 Families Saturday for a Food Drive

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This Saturday, April 25 is the 29th annual food drive for the Idaho Food Bank put on by Feeding the 5000 families and local faith-based organizations.

The event will be a progressive dinner, with appetizers starting at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Pocatello. Salads and the turkey dinner main course with be served at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints near Caldwell Park. Finally, dessert will be at the Central Christian Church also near Caldwell Park.

All of the proceeds go to the Pocatello Idaho Food Bank, meaning donors get to see their generosity in action, helping local people in need. Tickets are $15 each for adults, children 10 and under get in free. Tickets will be sold at the door when the event begins, or you can purchase in advance by going to the Pocatello Idaho Food Bank.

"The southeast Idaho community and the area, are very supportive of everything that's going on, or we wouldn't be on our 29th year if we didn't have the support of the community," said Jolene Barnett-Stephens, the Food Drive Chairman. "It's a really good opportunity to come out, meet people."

Barnett-Stephens also said staff members from the Idaho Food Bank will be at the event, giving attendees a chance to connect with local non-profit change makers. She said by collaborating with other organizations, this food drive and progressive dinner event can fundraise more than just one faith-based organization in Pocatello could.

"We live in a great community that comes out and supports different food drives, whatever's going on, different events," said Barnett-Stephens. "It's just nice to know that we're here and we're trying to help people get a good meal and help the food bank."