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TCFR receives funding boost to map and mitigate wildfire risks

TCFR
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Published 9:50 AM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — Teton County Fire & Rescue is getting a boost ahead of fire season thanks to new grant funding.

Last week, TCFR was awarded grant funding from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley to support wildfire mitigation efforts. The money will help build computer models that show how wildfires could spread through local communities, giving a clearer picture of where risks are highest and how to respond faster.

Officials say the data from these computers will also help fire crews reduce risk and help stop wildfires before they spread.

"With this data, we will be able to mitigate wildfire risks in a more strategic manner," said TCFR in a Facebook post.

The funds were added to grants from Teton Springs and the Teton Valley Fire Action Community Team to further support the project. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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