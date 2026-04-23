Skip to Content
News

Class is back in session: Hawthorne Middle School to reopen Friday

KIFI
By
New
Published 3:33 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Classes will resume as scheduled at Hawthorne Middle School in Pocatello tomorrow, April 24, following a one-day closure due to an unexpected plumbing issue.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 confirms that the issue that prompted Thursday’s closure has been addressed, and the school is ready to welcome learners and staff back to campus.

"All classes and activities will proceed as scheduled. We appreciate the community's understanding as we work to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all," stated D25 staff in an update.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.