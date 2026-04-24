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Former American Falls Treasurer charged with grand theft; Allegedly stole $278K for personal medical bills

Courtesy photo: Deana England appointed to City Treasurer in February 2025
City of American Falls Facebook
Courtesy photo: Deana England appointed to City Treasurer in February 2025
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Published 4:50 PM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Former City Treasurer of American Falls, Deana England, has been arrested for grand theft with a total of $278,057.98 lost in city money.

England was originally hired by the City of American Falls as City Clerk in May 2019. She was later appointed to City Treasurer in February of last year. England was in charge of collecting utility payments for water, sewage, and garbage at City Hall.

According to court documents, she was terminated from her position on November 17, 2025. Earlier that month, city officials were informed of potential discrepancies involving payments at a multi-unit apartment complex.

Court documents say the investigation found payments were made in full with adjustments for vacancies at the complex. While deposits reflected the total number of checks, there were portions of money missing.

The investigation determined England was responsible for making identical monthly adjustments since July 5, 2023. The total documented loss identified was over 275 thousand dollars.

England entered the vacancy adjustments, generating the memos and adjusting the deposit records. The pattern of each monthly transaction showed consistent cash shortages. During an interview with a power county peace officer, England allegedly admitted to falsifying the vacancies. Court documents reveal she claimed to have used the money for her personal medical expenses and never paid it back.

At this time, Power County officials say no other city employee assisted her in committing grand theft.

England's arrangement has been scheduled for May 8th, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

A criminal charge is an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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Hadley Bodell

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