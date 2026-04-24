Rexburg’s branching out: City launches $1 million trees project on Arbor Day

Madison School District football and baseball players pitch in to complete a tree-planting project on Arbor Day.

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 100 volunteers celebrated Arbor Day today in Rexburg, braving a chilly afternoon to plant 70 new trees at the DONJO Sports complex.

Athletes from Madison High School’s football and baseball teams assisted alongside Brigham Young University-Idaho students and other community members.

The trees were purchased through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Department.

“It’s a $1 million dollar grant, so we’re going to be planting trees all over the city all summer long,” said Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill. “We’re going to be planting just hundreds, maybe even thousands of trees – as many of them as we can get done for a million dollars.”



The group planted six-to-seven-foot tall Bosnian pines, as well as 12-to-15-foot maples to act as windbreakers.

Rexburg has long been recognized as a Tree City USA, a designation by the Arbor Day Foundation honoring communities that prioritize the health and vitality of their tree canopy.



Spreading bark and filling holes, volunteers of all ages pitched a hand to raise a new windbreak on the park’s border.



“We like to call ourselves America's Family community, so we want to have places where families can come and do all kinds of sports and get the kids more active instead of being in on the screens all day,” he said. “Hopefully, that will help families to be stronger.”



The new park, named in honor of baseball benefactors Don and Joan Chicos, opened in 2023 and boasts four ball fields.

The efforts are part of a planned expansion in the complex’s development.

“This area here will be a multi-purpose grassy area where you can play baseball, softball, soccer, and different things like that,” Merrill said.

Tune to tonight’s 10 PM broadcast for the latest. This is a developing story and will be updated this evening.