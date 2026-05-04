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Montpelier Idaho Temple open house announced

An artist's rendering of the Montpelier Idaho Temple.
2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.
An artist's rendering of the Montpelier Idaho Temple.
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today at 2:45 PM
Published 3:15 PM

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI)— An open house has been set for the Montpelier, Idaho, Temple beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, and a dedication is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the timeline with public tours being held from Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 26 not including Sundays.

A dedication will be held Sunday, Oct 18 at 10 a.m with a rebroadcast at 2 p.m. According to the press release "the session will be broadcast to all units in the Montpelier Idaho Temple district."

The temple will be the eighth in the state, joining temples in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg, and Twin Falls.

With 482,000 Latter-Day Saints in the state of Idaho, additional temples are also planned according to officials.

The Teton River Idaho Temple in Rexburg is currently under construction, while temples in Caldwell and Coeur d’Alene have been announced.

Church officials say temples differ from meetinghouses, where weekly worship services are held. Temples are considered houses of the Lord, where sacred religious ceremonies take place.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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