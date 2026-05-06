Burn permit requirements start May 10 for Idaho residents

IDAHO (KIFI) — If you live outside city limits and plan to clear yard debris this weekend, you’ll need more than just a match. Starting May 10th, Idaho residents living outside city limits will be required to obtain a new burn permit for most outdoor burning activities.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the new requirement is part of the annual closed burning season, which runs through Oct. 20, aimed at reducing wildfires across the state.

"Obtaining a burn permit lets fire managers know where permitted burning is occurring so they can respond more quickly, potentially reducing the liability of the burner," stated the IDL in a news release. "Permits also help prevent false runs to fires that are reported to dispatch, saving firefighting resources for instances when they truly are needed. And it is the law."

The permit system applies to materials such as yard waste, brush, and crop residue. Recreational campfires are exempt. These burn permits are free and remain valid for 10 days.

The burn permits are free and valid for 10 days. Anyone conducting outdoor burning must have their permit in their possession. To register for a burn permit, visit the self service web site, HERE.

states the IDL. "No matter where you want to burn and what you plan to burn, our system will either issue you the burn permit you need on the spot or tell you which entity to contact for alternate or additional permits."

The Idaho Department of Lands also urges individuals to check for local restrictions before lighting any fire, especially as warmer and drier weather conditions begin to develop in the region. For more information, click HERE.