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Clock ticking for Idaho Primary: Absentee Ballot deadline is this Friday

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Published 3:37 PM

IDAHO (KIFI) — Time is running out if you want to vote absentee in the primary elections. Idaho voters have until Friday, May 8, at 5:00 p.m. to pre-register to vote or request an absentee ballot ahead of the Idaho Primary Election.

Voters who miss Friday's deadline can still register at the polls on election day, which is Tuesday, May 19th. 

"Primary elections matter," said Secretary of State Phil McGrane. "The races on the ballot range from Idaho's Congressional seats and state legislative races down to the hyperlocal precinct committeemen who represent your neighborhood. In Idaho, we make it easy to register, vote, and preview your own ballot before Election Day. I encourage every eligible voter to make a plan and vote."

Eligible Idahoans may also register to vote in person at any early voting location in their county or on Election Day. However, all eligible voters must present an accepted form of photo ID and proof of residence. For most voters, a current Idaho driver's license will fulfill both requirements.

The May 19 primary election ballot includes races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate, State House of Representatives, County Commissioner, Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor, Coroner, Judges, Precinct Committeemen, and other local races and measures.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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