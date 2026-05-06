Farmers Market Leadership Crisis: Social media uproar results in resignation of Idaho Falls Farmers Market manager

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A beloved Saturday tradition has become the center of an online firestorm as the Idaho Falls Farmers Market grapples with a leadership crisis, online vitriol, and a debate over community safety.

The market’s manager has officially resigned following public outcry regarding a 2019 plea agreement, where he pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child. Since that time, he was hired by the market in 2021 as an assistant manager and promoted to the lead role just one year later, all while being on supervised probation.

On the "Life in Idaho Falls" Facebook group, the controversy over the manager's position has sparked hundreds of comments, ranging from calls for transparency to violent threats directed at current board members. Local News 8 confirmed that the Board of Directors met Wednesday night to determine the future of the market and the organization’s leadership.

Board Response and Safety Concerns

While the Farmers Market bylaws allow board members to resign at any time, those remaining are facing an intense community reaction and vitriol. Local News 8 spoke with one board member off-camera, who described a sense of "sadness and fear" for their family and the vendor community.

"There are no winners in this situation," the board member stated. "The market will hurt because of this. The vendors will be hurt because of this. The whole community will be hurt because of this. The market will be less than what it was. Hopefully, we can build it back. Hopefully, the community sees that over the next few days and weeks, we have responded to their concerns and will then turn a tone of anger into a position of support.”

The board member emphasized a desire to move toward "healing rather than dwelling on the past," urging the public to support the local vendors who rely on the market for their livelihoods.

"A violation of public trust": Vendors Withdraw in Protest

In the face of the online backlash, some vendors have already begun severing ties with the organization. Modern Hippie, a local vendor, posted publicly that they are withdrawing from the market.

“Putting the manager in a very public role who organized events that specifically targeted and attracted families and young children is wrong. The entire Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market leadership team violated the public trust, which has included threatening vendors and their livelihoods,” states the post.

“We support and love the vendors who have chosen to stay at Market, but we also support the idea that the leadership of the Idaho Falls Farmers Market needs to be held accountable and needs to change.”

What Happens Now?

As the largest event of its kind in the region, the Idaho Falls Farmers Market hosts around 200 vendors and attracts upwards of 8,000 guests every Saturday.

Despite the controversy, the Idaho Falls Farmers Market announced Monday that it will continue to operate, opening up at 9 AM Saturday.

Editorial Note: Our Commitment to Accuracy

Local News 8 is aware of the intense digital conversation surrounding this story. While rumors moved quickly across social media over the past several days, our newsroom chose to delay reporting until tonight to ensure a higher standard of journalistic integrity.

Our mission is to provide accurate context to stories rather than fueling rumors or hearsay. We spent the last several days closely monitoring the social media controversy surrounding the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, reaching out directly to stakeholders and verifying legal standings to ensure accuracy and provide a complete picture of the situation.

In addition, Local News 8 has made the editorial decision not to name the former manager at this time. Our focus remains on the actions of the board, the safety of the community, and the future of this local event rather than providing a platform for further speculation and violent rhetoric.