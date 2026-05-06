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Idaho Falls Rotary Club cuts ribbon on Heritage Park, kicks off 35th annual Duck Race

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today at 12:48 PM
Published 12:20 PM

 IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Rotary Club is celebrating the overall completion of Heritage Park, a 14-acre green space along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt.

Today's celebration also serves as the kickoff for the 35th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race, scheduled for later this summer. The event serves as a fundraiser for improving the Idaho Falls River Walk and Greenbelt.

For nearly a decade, the proceeds of the Duck Race have gone toward developing and enhancing Heritage Park. For more information, click HERE.

Heritage Park was developed through a partnership between the Rotary Club and the City of Idaho Falls to "highlight the natural, cultural, and historical heritage" of the area.

The project has been in the works for well over a decade. The Rotary Club broke ground on Heritage Park in April 2018. Today, the group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the park's completion and the installation of new shade structures that were donated by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club.

Article Topic Follows: News
city of idaho falls
Heritage Park
idaho falls
idaho falls greenbelt
Idaho Falls River Walk
Rotary Club

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