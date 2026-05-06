Standoff on Truckersville Road off I-86

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Late afternoon on Wednesday, May 6, a police standoff caused a road closure off Interstate 86. Several school buses and cars were backed up at the intersection of Truckersville Road and Curlew Road, where police had cones blocking the road.

Upon arrival at the scene, Local News 8 reported multiple police cars, sheriffs and first responders present, all with their lights flashing. Several policemen were directing traffic around the scene using Curlew Road.

The Power County Sheriff's Office was contacted regarding a 33 year old female who was reportedly intoxicated and had a firearm in her possession. Officers immediately responded and tried to contact the individual.

At the scene, one round was fired from the female's firearm, aimed at the ground. No one was injured or in the surrounding areas when the shot was fired.

As a precaution, the Power County Sheriff's Office put everyone in the neighborhood on a shelter in place.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Fort Hall Police, BLM Rangers, Fort Hall Fire and Power County EMS arrived on scene soon after. Family of the individual was contacted and arrived to help deescalate the situation.

Officials removed the firearm from the scene and the female was transported by family members for further care in mental health services.

At 4:20 p.m., the road was reopened and the cones were removed by policemen. Pocatello police said the situation was resolved and the area was cleared.

No shots were fired by law enforcement and no one was injured. The Power County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any further information at this time.