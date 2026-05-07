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Fire crews battling structure fire in Madison County

MCSO
By
New
Published 1:09 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Firefighters and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of 4500 N. and 5800 W.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies have closed the roadway to ensure the safety of first responders as they work to extinguish the blaze. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their jobs safely.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire or potential injuries. Local News 8 is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News
first responders
REXBURG, Idaho

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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