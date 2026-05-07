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Gem State Shows Up: Idaho Gives passes $4 Million milestone on last day of giving

Screenshot, Courtesy Idaho Gives
Idaho Gives
Screenshot, Courtesy Idaho Gives
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Published 11:35 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The clock is ticking for Idahoans to get involved in the state's largest annual donation drive. Today, Thursday, May 7, marks the final day of Idaho Gives, the statewide campaign dedicated to supporting local nonprofits.

As of Thursday morning, the generosity of Idahoans is already on full display. The campaign has surged past the $4 million mark, with donations continuing to pour in for hundreds of organizations across the Gem State.

Organizers say hundreds of Idaho-based nonprofits are participating this year, representing a wide range of causes, including housing, education, community services, and the arts.

Idaho Gives is designed to raise both funds and awareness for nonprofits serving communities throughout the state. For a full list of participating organizations or to donate, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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