Idaho recognized as a “no kill” state – The common misconception of no-kill animal shelters

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho was just recognized as a no-kill state for animal shelters by Best Friends Animal Shelter, but that doesn't mean there aren't any animals humanely put down.

"Today we get to declare Idaho as one of the largest, one of the first in the West to achieve the goal of no kill," Nick Lippincott, The Mountain West Regional Director of the Best Friend Animal Society, said. "Which means that, we can confidently say, based on the data we've received and the work they're doing, that every shelter, is achieving the goal of saving every healthy and treatable and savable pet within their shelters."

So, through the hard work of the many animal shelters and volunteers across Idaho, they were able to qualify. In order to be considered a no-kill shelter, an organization must achieve and maintain a 90% or more of animals leave rate; whether through adoption, return to their owner, or transfer.

A common misunderstanding is these no kill shelters have no deaths. Euthanasia is still utilized, but only for incurable medical suffering (such as severe injury, severe cancer, etc.) or dangerous behavior.

"Unfortunately a lot of times when an animal, a smaller animal, is hit by a car, they break their back or their hips or something like that," The Director of the Blackfoot Animal Shelter, Amanda Severin, said. "That's detrimental."

"So it's inhumane not to euthanize them, then let them sit here and suffer," Stacy Davies of the Blackfoot Animal Control added.

No kill cannot be 100%. Sometimes, for an animals sake, Euthanasia is more humane than letting them suffer.