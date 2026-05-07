Mass resignation: Idaho Falls Farmers Market Board steps down after public outcry over former manager’s plea agreement

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – The entire Idaho Falls Farmers Market Board of Directors has resigned, paving the way for new leadership, the organization announced on Facebook. This decision comes after widespread public outcry regarding the market's former manager, who had a 2019 felony conviction for injury to a child.

The organization announced the former manager resigned from his position on Monday, May 4, 2026, amid significant public backlash. He was initially hired by the market in 2021 as an assistant manager and was promoted to manager a year later. The controversy sparked hundreds of online comments, including reports of violent threats against current board members and vendors.

According to a statement from the former board members, they had initially hoped to hold a meeting with vendors to address concerns and plan next steps. However, safety concerns made it clear that a public meeting at that time would not allow for a safe and orderly transition process.

The former board members stated they used the farmers market's bylaws and attorney guidance in their decision. "On the evening of May 6, 2026, current board members resigned in succession and were replaced according to the prior election results until a new board could be seated with enough members to conduct business under the bylaws," the former board members said in a statement. "As of now, no prior board members remain on the Idaho Falls Farmers' Market Board."

The former manager had been on supervised probation since his 2019 plea agreement. Court records show that he had not violated the terms of his parole during his tenure. The farmers market bylaws allow board members to resign at any time.

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market has long been a Saturday morning tradition, attracting families to the greenbelt for local goods and produce. The issue gained public awareness after a post appeared in the "Life in Idaho Falls (SE Idaho) Facebook group" on May 3, 2026. The previous board had met on Wednesday evening, May 5, 2026, to determine a path forward. The new board was selected from a list of vendors who had previously expressed interest in serving.

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market will continue as scheduled on Saturday at 9 a.m. The former board members say the "new board will be responsible for leading the organization moving forward, communicating with vendors, and determining what additional changes may be needed."

Local News 8 is actively speaking with current and former vendors from the Farmers' Market and will provide updates later today on their response.

Our Commitment to Accuracy

Local News 8 is aware of the intense digital conversation surrounding this story. While rumors moved quickly across social media over the past several days, our newsroom chose to delay reporting until tonight to ensure a higher standard of journalistic integrity.

Our mission is to provide accurate context to stories rather than fueling rumors or hearsay. We spent the last several days closely monitoring the social media controversy surrounding the Idaho Falls Farmers Market, reaching out directly to stakeholders and verifying legal standings to ensure accuracy and provide a complete picture of the situation.

In addition, Local News 8 has made the editorial decision not to name the former manager at this time. Our focus remains on the actions of the board, the safety of the community, and the future of this local event rather than providing a platform for further speculation and violent rhetoric.