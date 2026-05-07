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McCammon issues immediate Boil Order

Cropped Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0
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Published 4:49 PM

McCammon, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of McCammon has issued an immediate boil water order following a loss of pressure in the municipal water system earlier today.

According to an official Facebook post, during a regular water line repair, crews were required to shut off several valves in order to keep conditions safe and sanitary. City officials confirmed that the situation is under control, but it has led to a loss of pressure.

The City will send affected residents a boil order notice shortly.

"Thank you for your patience as we work through this unplanned inconvenience," states the post.

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